November 14, 2018 / 5:24 PM / Updated 40 minutes ago

Airbus likely sold 10 A330neo jets to Delta -sources

PARIS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. carrier Delta Air Lines has emerged as the probable buyer for 10 Airbus A330neo jets worth $3 billion, industry sources said, in a boost for the becalmed European model.

Airbus announced an order for 10 of the 300-seat aircraft in its latest monthly order update on Friday, but withheld the name of the buyer for the Oct 30 deal.

Two industry sources, asking not to be named, said Delta was the buyer. A third said Delta had been looking to expand an existing order for 25 A330neo aircraft.

Airbus declined comment. Delta was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Tracy Rucinski, Editing by Laurence Frost)

