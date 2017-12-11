FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Airbus may lower A380 output to six planes a year - sources
Sections
Featured
Trump records 'robo-call' for Moore
Politics
Trump records 'robo-call' for Moore
EU says no support for Trump's Jerusalem move
Israel
EU says no support for Trump's Jerusalem move
Bakers struggle to make dough on poor wheat crop
commodities
Bakers struggle to make dough on poor wheat crop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 11, 2017 / 3:11 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Airbus may lower A380 output to six planes a year - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Airbus is exploring plans to lower A380 superjumbo production to as low as six aircraft per year as it battles to secure viable production of the world’s largest airliner beyond the end of the decade, industry sources said.

Squeezed by smaller but efficient twin-engined jets, Airbus has announced plans to lower A380 output to 12 aircraft in 2018 and 8 in 2019, down from an annual peak of 30, as it holds out for what its forecasters believe will be a recovery in demand.

But plans to maintain that rate are in doubt as Airbus seeks to finalise an order for 36 new aircraft from Emirates that many say will decide the fate of the prestigious European project.

Airbus has told some suppliers it is studying eventually taking the production rate down to six a year, industry sources said.

An Airbus spokesman declined to comment on production beyond the company’s previous announcements. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Luke Baker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.