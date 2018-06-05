FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
June 5, 2018 / 7:34 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

German investor to sell unwanted A380 superjumbos for parts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 5 (Reuters) - A German investment company said on Tuesday it planned to sell the components of two unwanted Airbus A380 superjumbo jets, in an apparent move to send the world’s largest jetliner to the breakers yard for the first time due to slack demand.

Dortmund-based Dr Peters Group said it had decided to sell the parts of aircraft returned by Singapore Airlines after failing to negotiate new leases with airlines including British Airways, IranAir and HiFly. It did not say how many jets were involved but said they were spread between two funds.

Reporting by Tim Hepher, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.