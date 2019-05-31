AirAsia in talks to buy proposed new Airbus A321XLR -sources

May 31 (Reuters) - Malaysian low-cost carrier AirAsia is in negotiations to buy a proposed new longer-range version of the best-selling Airbus A321 passenger jet, two people familiar with the matter said.

Airbus has begun tying up customers for the A321XLR ahead of a possible formal announcement of the modified version at the Paris Airshow in June, though the timing of any deal between Airbus and AirAsia remains unclear.

Airbus declined to comment. AirAsia was not available for comment. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Richard Lough)