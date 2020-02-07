Airbus likely to acquire Bombardier's remaining stake in A220 passenger jet-sources

MONTREAL/PARIS Feb 7 (Reuters) - Europe’s Airbus SE is likely to acquire Bombardier Inc’s remaining stake in the A220 passenger jet program, two industry sources said on Friday.

A deal for Airbus to buy the 33.58% share in the program was widely expected after Bombardier said in January it was reviewing the stake in the joint venture. While a deal is not finalized, it is expected as soon as next week, ahead of both companies’ earnings on Feb. 13, the sources added. Airbus and Bombardier both declined comment. (Reporting By Allison Lampert and Tim Hepher in Paris; editing by Diane Craft)