Airbus says A220 jet receives approval for longer-range routes

MONTREAL, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Europe’s Airbus said on Monday its Canadian-developed A220 jet had won approval to fly up to three hours away from the nearest airport in the event of a shutdown of one of its two engines - a safety standard which underpins its use on longer-range routes.

The extended operations or ETOPS approval was granted by agencies in Canada, the United States and Europe and affects the number of routes the plane can fly over water or remote areas.

Airbus took control of the loss-making aircraft programme from Canada’s Bombardier in mid-2018. An Airbus executive said the company is looking for double-digit-percentage cuts in unit costs, partly from suppliers. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Richard Lough)