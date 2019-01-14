CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Airbus says A220 jet receives approval for longer-range routes

(Corrects to show that US/European approval still pending after Airbus officials clarify earlier comments)

MONTREAL, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Europe’s Airbus said on Monday its Canadian-developed A220 jet had won approval to fly up to three hours away from the nearest airport in the event of a shutdown of one of its two engines, a safety standard which underpins its use on longer-range routes.

The green light has been given by Canada, while approvals in the United States and Europe are still pending, Airbus officials said at a briefing. The extended operations or ETOPS approval affects the number of routes the plane can fly over water or remote areas.

Airbus took control of the loss-making aircraft programme from Canada’s Bombardier in mid-2018. An Airbus executive said the company is looking for double-digit-percentage cuts in unit costs, partly from suppliers. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Richard Lough and Jan Harvey)