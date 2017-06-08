FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Airbus CEO worried by Qatar crisis, risk of hard Brexit
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 8, 2017 / 9:16 PM / 2 months ago

Airbus CEO worried by Qatar crisis, risk of hard Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOULOUSE, France, June 8 (Reuters) - The head of Airbus expressed worries about growing geopolitical uncertainties on Thursday, calling the rift between key customer Qatar and its Gulf neighbours troubling and warning of the impact of a "hard Brexit" on the planemaker's UK operations.

"Any disruption in any mature region or market that is relevant for us is a reason for concern," Chief Executive Tom Enders told reporters.

Referring to the aviation blockade against Qatar imposed by Saudi Arabia and other Arab powers this week, Enders said: "That's a development that is troubling for our industry, for many industries. We sincerely hope that these disruptions are not developing to a long-term conflict." (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Cyril Altmeyer; editing by G Crosse)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.