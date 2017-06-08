Airbus CEO worried by Qatar crisis, risk of hard Brexit

TOULOUSE, France, June 8 (Reuters) - The head of Airbus expressed worries about growing geopolitical uncertainties on Thursday, calling the rift between key customer Qatar and its Gulf neighbours troubling and warning of the impact of a "hard Brexit" on the planemaker's UK operations.

"Any disruption in any mature region or market that is relevant for us is a reason for concern," Chief Executive Tom Enders told reporters.

Referring to the aviation blockade against Qatar imposed by Saudi Arabia and other Arab powers this week, Enders said: "That's a development that is troubling for our industry, for many industries. We sincerely hope that these disruptions are not developing to a long-term conflict." (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Cyril Altmeyer; editing by G Crosse)