Airbus CEO says all planemakers would lose from trade war

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury warned on Thursday that any further escalation of trade tensions would damage aerospace companies globally, including arch-rival Boeing.

The United States has threatened to impose tariffs on a range of European Union goods in a transatlantic row over mutual claims of unfair support for both Airbus and Boeing.

“Trade tensions are lose-lose tensions,” Faury told reporters on a visit to London.

He said Airbus was using the delay in Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union to “prepare for all scenarios” and reiterated that a no-deal Brexit would be the worst outcome.

He also warned of legal action against Germany over a ban on defence exports to Saudi Arabia that has disrupted the implementation of a border secuity contract with the kingdom. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Tim Hepher/Sudip Kar-Gupta)