September 26, 2019

Airbus CEO says will 'continue to advocate for a settlement' on trade

MONTREAL, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said on Thursday he will continue to advocate for a settlement on trade between the United States and Europe and called the imposition of tariffs a “lose-lose game” on both sides of the Atlantic.

The United States was granted approval this month to impose tariffs on European Union goods with an annual trade value of around $7.5 billion, over illegal government support for the European planemaker.

Reporting by Allison Lampert, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

