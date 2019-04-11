New Airbus CEO takes charge with leaner structure

PARIS, April 11 (Reuters) - Newly appointed Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury axed his previous role as head of the main planemaking division in a simplified management structure unveiled during his first full day in the job on Thursday.

The 51-year-old former military flight test engineer and auto executive, who took over on Wednesday after the retirement of Tom Enders, announced a focus on digital technology to rejig the company’s industrial base as it competes with Boeing. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)