Company News
April 11, 2019 / 12:19 PM / Updated an hour ago

New Airbus CEO takes charge with leaner structure

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 11 (Reuters) - Newly appointed Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury axed his previous role as head of the main planemaking division in a simplified management structure unveiled during his first full day in the job on Thursday.

The 51-year-old former military flight test engineer and auto executive, who took over on Wednesday after the retirement of Tom Enders, announced a focus on digital technology to rejig the company’s industrial base as it competes with Boeing. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

