Airbus delivered 72 aircraft in October, nearing year-ago total

PARIS, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Airbus delivered 72 aircraft in October, almost matching its performance in the same month last year as the European planemaker continues to focus on stabilising cash generation to weather the coronavirus pandemic.

The France-based company said deliveries for the first ten months of the year reached 413 aircraft, down 36% from the same period a year ago. October’s deliveries were down just 6.5% from 77 aircraft in the same month last year.

Airbus sold 11 jets last month, mainly to private jet operators amid a slump in airline demand due to the COVID-19 crisis, and took another three A220 cancellations from Macquarie Financial Holdings a unit of Australia’s Macquarie Group .