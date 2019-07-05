Airbus delivered close to 390 jets in H1 -sources

PARIS, July 5 (Reuters) - Airbus deliveries rose about 28 percent in the first half to just under 390 aircraft, putting the planemaker on course to beat crisis-hit Boeing in 2019 but handing it a record production task in the second half, industry sources said.

The working tally of as many as 389 deliveries - including 227 in the second quarter - leaves the European planemaker with around 500 planes to hand over in the second half of the year in order to meet an annual delivery goal of 880-890 airplanes.

This year’s mid-way Airbus delivery numbers are boosted partly by the Canadian A220, recently acquired from Bombardier.

Airbus declined comment. It is expected to issue first-half orders and deliveries on Monday. Operational numbers can vary before publication subject to confirmation by auditors. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Richard Lough)