Airbus on course for 550-plus jet deliveries for 2020, sources say

FILE PHOTO: An Asiana Airlines Airbus A350-900 is seen at the Airbus delivery center in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus is heading towards a total of 550 or more jet deliveries in 2020 after handing over more than 60 aircraft in November, according to tracking data and industry sources.

November’s total for deliveries is expected to be in the mid-60s and includes as many as seven A350s and more than 50 narrow-body jets. It marks a slight retreat from a total of 72 deliveries in October.

Airbus declined to comment before its monthly update later on Monday.

Boeing said on Friday it had delivered zero 787 jets in November, prompting it to lower output to five aircraft a month. The 787 is one of two models competing with the Airbus A350, which is being produced at a rate of 4.5 a month.

Between January and October, Airbus delivered 413 jets, down 36% from a year earlier amid the coronavirus crisis.