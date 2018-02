Feb 9 (Reuters) - European planemaker Airbus said on Friday an issue had been identified on some recently delivered Pratt & Whitney GTF engines for the A320neo aircraft.

The issue affects the High Pressure Compressor aft hub, Airbus said, without giving further details.

Airbus said it and Pratt & Whitney were assessing the situation and the European Aviation Safety Agency had published an Emergency Airworthiness Directive. (Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Mark Potter)