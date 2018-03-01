Germany would not oppose suitable French candidate as Airbus CEO-minister

BERLIN, March 1 (Reuters) - The German government would not oppose a suitable French candidate to replace Tom Enders as chief executive of European planemaker Airbus when his term expires in 2019, German Economics Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Thursday.

Zypries told reporters it would be difficult for Germany, which holds a stake in the company, to block a French candidate after years of having Enders, a German citizen, at the helm.

“The most important thing is that it is someone who is qualified,” Zypries adding: “The competition in America is not sleeping.”

Enders announced in December he would not seek a new mandate when his term expires in 2019. (Reporting by Rene Wagner Writing by Andrea Shalal Editing by Paul Carrel)