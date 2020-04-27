Austrian court ends Eurofighter fraud investigation

VIENNA, April 27 (Reuters) - A Vienna court has ended an investigation into alleged fraud by Airbus and Eurofighter Jagdflugzeug GmbH in connection with a $2 billion fighter jet purchase, the Austrian government’s chief lawyer said on Monday.

Vienna prosecutors launched investigations into Airbus and the Eurofighter consortium in February 2017 after the Defence Ministry said it believed they had misled the state about the price, deliverability and equipment of the 2003 deal.

Airbus and the Eurofighter consortium, which includes Britain’s BAE Systems and Italy’s Leonardo, had denied the accusations.

The court rejected the allegations, said Wolfgang Peschorn, Austria’s top legal adviser. He said Austria will appeal the decision.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle)