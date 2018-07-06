Airbus raises 20-year market forecast in revamped format

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - Airbus on Friday raised its forecast for aircraft demand over the next 20 years and shook up the way it predicts aircraft demand, introducing new categories from ‘Small’ to ‘Extra-Large’ and blurring the traditional boundaries between aircraft types.

The European planemaker said it was raising its 20-year forecast for aircraft deliveries by more than 7 percent to 37,400 jets, worth $5.8 trillion at list prices.

That compares with 34,900 aircraft worth $5.3 trillion a year ago, partly as the result of a higher starting point as the industry absorbs another year of brisk growth in air travel. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by Dominique Vidalon)