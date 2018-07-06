FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
July 6, 2018 / 7:03 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

RPT-Airbus raises 20-year market forecast in revamped format

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to corrected and repeated alerts)

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - Airbus on Friday raised its forecast for aircraft demand over the next 20 years and shook up the way it predicts aircraft demand, introducing new categories from ‘Small’ to ‘Extra-Large’ and blurring the traditional boundaries between aircraft types.

The European planemaker said it was raising its 20-year forecast for aircraft deliveries by more than 7 percent to 37,400 jets, worth $5.8 trillion at list prices.

That compares with 34,900 aircraft worth $5.3 trillion a year ago, partly as the result of a higher starting point as the industry absorbs another year of brisk growth in air travel. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Dominique Vidalon/Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.