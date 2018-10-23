Airbus confirms some deliveries rescheduled for non-engine snags

PARIS, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Airbus said on Tuesday it had rescheduled some single-aisle aircraft deliveries, partly due to a new version of its A321neo jet involving more customisation of its cabins.

A spokesman for the European planemaker was responding to a Reuters report that its Hamburg plant was suffering fresh delivery delays as a result of the new snags, even as it recovers from previous delays in engine supplies.

In an emailed statement, the spokesman said a combination of the number of A320-family aircraft still waiting to be delivered in the wake of the engine problems, the new A321neo version and a simultaneous increase in overall production had “led to some rescheduling of aircraft deliveries”.

Airline customers have been informed about the delays, the spokesman added. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, editing by David Evans)