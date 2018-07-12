FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 12, 2018 / 3:02 PM / in 3 hours

Airbus, HNA seek way to ease standoff over late payments -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 12 (Reuters) - Europe’s Airbus is in talks with Chinese conglomerate HNA Group to ease a standoff over late payments that halted the delivery of passenger jets worth over $1 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

Reuters exclusively reported on Wednesday that Airbus faced a logjam of undelivered wide-body jets because it had not been paid by the debt-laden aviation-to-finance group..

The companies are trying to come to an agreement that would allow at least some of the parked aircraft to be delivered, the sources said, asking not to be identified.

An Airbus spokesman reiterated any talks with customers were confidential and that it was up to customers to announce delivery plans.

HNA was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Richard Lough)

