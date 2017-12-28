UPDATE 1-Airbus, Indigo Partners finalise deal for 430 A320neo planes

(Adds details, background)

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Aerospace group Airbus said on Thursday it has finalised orders for 430 A320neo aircrafts with U.S. private equity fund Indigo Partners, confirming the company’s largest single order, valued at nearly $50 billion.

The deal includes 274 A320neos and 156 A321neos aircrafts for Indigo Partners’ four ultra-low-cost airlines -- Frontier Airlines in the United States, JetSMART in Chile, Mexico’s Volaris, and Wizz Air in Hungary.

A memorandum of understanding for the deal was signed during the Dubai Air Show in November.

“The A320neo Family offers the lowest operating costs, longest range and most spacious cabin in the single-aisle aircraft market, making the ‘NEO’ a great choice for these low-cost airlines in the Americas and Europe,” John Leahy, Airbus’ Chief Operating Officer, Customers, said in a statement.

Bill Franke of Indigo Partners said in the statement that engine selections for the aircraft will be made at a later date.