FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Airbus COO Bregier dismisses reports departure, focused on targets
Sections
Featured
After fires, Southern California faces risk of mudslides
environment
After fires, Southern California faces risk of mudslides
Backed by Putin, Russian military talks foreign policy
Russia
Backed by Putin, Russian military talks foreign policy
Bitcoin euphoria puts other retail bets in shade
Exchange-traded funds
Bitcoin euphoria puts other retail bets in shade
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 13, 2017 / 2:34 PM / in an hour

Airbus COO Bregier dismisses reports departure, focused on targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOULOUSE, France Dec 13 (Reuters) - Airbus chief operating offficer Fabrice Bregier dismissed media reports about his departure from the aerospace group, saying on Wednesday he was focused on achieving company targets.

La Tribune newspaper reported on its website that Bregier, who is number two to chief executive Tom Enders, had agreed terms for his departure in February next year, as both executives face pressure over the impact of corruption investigations.

“I am surprised by information reported by the press about my imminent departure,” Bregier said in an emailed statement from Asia, where he is visiting customers. “I only have one priority: to meet Airbus targets (including) the delivery of more than 700 aircraft this year.”

Enders also earlier played down speculation about his future. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Richard Lough)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.