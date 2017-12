PARIS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Airbus Helicopters Chief Executive Guillaume Faury will replace Fabrice Bregier as head of the main Airbus planemaking division, two sources familiar with the decision said on Thursday.

Bregier is to step down following a board meeting held on Thursday to tackle management tensions at the aerospace group, two sources familiar with the matter said earlier. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Cyril Altmeyer, Editing by Laurence Frost)