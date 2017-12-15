FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 15, 2017 / 12:08 PM / in 2 hours

Let board do its job finding successor, Airbus CEO urges staff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Airbus Chief Executive Tom Enders, who is stepping down in 2019, urged employees on Friday to allow the board to pick his successor without being distracted by speculation about who would replace him.

“You may be wondering who will replace me in 2019,” Enders said in a letter seen by Reuters shortly after a management shake-up. “This is a matter for the board to decide in due course, behind closed doors and in the sole interest of Airbus, its employees and shareholders.”

“We have much to achieve together between now and then, so my suggestion is to let the board do their work and we’ll focus on ours.” (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Richard Lough)

