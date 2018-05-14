FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Industrials
May 14, 2018 / 6:22 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Airbus finance chief Wilhelm to leave company in 2019

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 14 (Reuters) - Airbus finance chief Harald Wilhelm will leave the European planemaker in 2019, the company said on Monday, following outgoing CEO Tom Enders.

A statement from Wilhelm said that next year would be the right time to leave after 18 years with the company’s finance department.

“Until then, I remain committed to the performance of the company and I will work with the management to ensure a smooth transition to the next Airbus CFO,” he said.

Airbus is also in the process of finding a new chief executive to replace Enders. The company has said a candidate will be submitted to shareholders at the annual meeting in spring 2019 and Enders will help to secure a smooth transition. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.