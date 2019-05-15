MBDA boss Bouvier to run Airbus strategy -sources

PARIS, May 15 (Reuters) - The chief executive of European missile maker MBDA is returning to planemaker Airbus as head of strategy, two people familiar with the matter said.

Bouvier, 59, replaces Patrick de Castelbajac who takes over as head of Airbus Asia-Pacific, the people said. Castelbajac’s overall responsibility for Airbus international operations had already been transferred to sales chief Christian Scherer.

Airbus and MBDA declined to comment.

Bouvier’s appointment, first reported by AeroDefenseNews, is the latest step in a management reshuffle triggered by the recent official appointment of Guillaume Faury as Airbus CEO.

Bouvier, a former civil servant who narrowly missed out on running France’s DGA defence procurement agency two years ago, brings experience in forging defence partnerships to Airbus, which is embroiled in a row with Germany over arms controls.

He is expected to be replaced by former OneWeb chief Eric Beranger. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Luke Baker)