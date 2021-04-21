Airbus shakes up aero parts manufacturing

PARIS, April 21 (Reuters) - Airbus has launched the biggest shake-up of its manufacturing network in more than a decade, with large parts activities reorganized in France and Germany and some small parts combined under a new company to be placed under review.

The European planemaker said on Wednesday it would combine aerostructure assembly in France under one entity, bringing major fuselage parts plants in St Nazaire and Nantes together with the worldwide operations of its Stelia affiliate.

In Germany, the Premium Aerotec business will be split, with part of it combined with manufacturing plants in Stade and some of the large Hamburg factory, and the rest folded into a new business specialising in small mass-produced “detail” parts. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by David Evans)