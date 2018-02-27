FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2018 / 9:04 PM / in 13 hours

Airbus says Metro Aviation orders 25 EC145e helicopters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Airbus Helicopters said on Tuesday that Shreveport, Louisiana-based air medical transport provider Metro Aviation had placed an order for an extra 25 EC145e helicopters.

Airbus Helicopters will produce the EC145e at its final assembly plant in Columbus, Mississippi, where it also produces the UH-72A Lakota for the U.S. Army and the H125 commercial helicopter for the North American market, the company said.

Metro will customise the helicopters for individual customers at its completion centre in Louisiana, it added.

No financial details were disclosed for the deal, which was announced during the Heli-Expo 2018 show in Las Vegas.

In 2015, Metro became the launch customer for the EC145e, a lighter-weight and cheaper version of the twin-engined EC145 light utility helicopter, with an order for six aircraft. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Alison Williams)

