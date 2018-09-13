Christian Scherer appointed Airbus chief commercial officer

PARIS, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Airbus said in a statement it had appointed Christian Scherer as Chief Commercial Officer, replacing Eric Schulz, who has decided to leave the company for personal reasons.

Scherer, 56, will start his new assignment with immediate effect and will report to Airbus CEO Tom Enders.

Reuters earlier reported that Schulz, recruited from engine maker Rolls-Royce nine months ago to oversee the battle for jetliner sales against Boeing, was expected to resign his position. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq, Editing by Sarah White)