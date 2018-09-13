FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Industrials
September 13, 2018 / 3:21 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Christian Scherer appointed Airbus chief commercial officer

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Airbus said in a statement it had appointed Christian Scherer as Chief Commercial Officer, replacing Eric Schulz, who has decided to leave the company for personal reasons.

Scherer, 56, will start his new assignment with immediate effect and will report to Airbus CEO Tom Enders.

Reuters earlier reported that Schulz, recruited from engine maker Rolls-Royce nine months ago to oversee the battle for jetliner sales against Boeing, was expected to resign his position. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq, Editing by Sarah White)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.