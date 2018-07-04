FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 4, 2018 / 8:48 PM / Updated an hour ago

Airbus CEO says he expects results from CSeries deal at Farnborough

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTREAL, July 4 (Reuters) - Airbus Chief Executive Tom Enders said on Wednesday he expects to see the first results of the company’s new majority stake in Bombardier’s CSeries jetliner program within weeks, around the time of the Farnborough Air Show in July.

“I’m convinced we’ll see first results already in the next couple of weeks,” Enders told employees at a Bombardier plane factory near Montreal.

Asked later about CSeries orders, Enders told reporters there could be something around the time of Farnborough.

Airbus SE took a majority stake in Bombardier Inc’s CSeries after completing a tie-up with the Canadian train and plane maker on Sunday.

Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal Editing by Matthew Lewis

