Airbus loses annual jet order race to rival Boeing

PARIS, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Europe’s Airbus gave up a five-year winning streak in its order race against U.S. rival Boeing, slumping to its lowest share of the $150 billion jet market in six years despite a boost from a newly acquired Canadian product, new data showed on Wednesday.

Airbus posted 747 net 2018 orders, down 33 percent from the previous year, including 135 for the A220 jetliner which it took over from Bombardier in July. Boeing won the order race for the first time since 2012 with 893 net orders.

Airbus delivered 800 jets, up 11 percent, including 20 of the small A220 model, leaving Boeing as the world’s largest planemaker by manufacturing volume for a seventh straight year.

Although Boeing missed its delivery target and Airbus had previously lowered its target due to strains on the industry’s global supply chain, strong demand for passenger jets expanded total deliveries by 8 percent, the fastest pace in six years. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by Dominique Vidalon)