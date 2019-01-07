China's ICBC firms up order for 80 Airbus jets -sources

PARIS, Jan 7 (Reuters) - China’s ICBC Financial Leasing has firmed up an order for 80 Airbus A320-family jets worth $8.8 billion at list prices, industry sources said on Monday.

The move is part of a buying spree from Asian lessors in the final hours of 2018 as Japanese-owned SMBC Aviation reached agreement for some 65 Airbus jets and Hong Kong-based China Aircraft Leasing (CALC) ordered 50 737 MAX from Boeing.

Airbus declined comment. ICBC was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)