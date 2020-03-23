Airbus sees airlines seeking to defer or cancel orders

PARIS, March 23 (Reuters) - Airbus said in a stock market filing on Monday that customers could seek to cancel or postpone delivery of airliners and helicopters as the coronavirus crisis continues to escalate.

It issued the warning in an annual reference document ahead of its upcoming Amsterdam shareholder meeting, for which it urged participants to vote by proxy rather than attend in person due to widespread measures to slow the spread of the disease.

Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said earlier that several airlines had asked to defer deliveries, but that most were continuing to pay their deposits. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Mark Potter)