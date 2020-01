PARIS, Jan 31 (Reuters) - European planemaker Airbus must accept a three-year ‘light compliance monitoring’ by the French anti-corruption agency under corruption settlement terms, a French court said on Friday.

The French court also said a deal between Airbus and the French financial prosecutor to settle a corruption probe has been approved by all parties. (Reporting by Laurence Frost and Simon Carraud; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)