Qatar Airways says halts A350 deliveries after jet surface problem

PARIS, June 8 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways told Reuters on Tuesday the surface below the paint on some of its Airbus A350s was degrading at an accelerated rate and insisted it would not take more deliveries of the widebody jet until the problem was resolved.

The Gulf carrier has fallen out with the European planemaker, warning last week it faced “industrial repercussions” if it failed to resolve a dispute, but until now has given few details of the discussions.

An Airbus spokesperson said the company was always in talks with its customers but that such talks were confidential.