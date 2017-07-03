FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 3, 2017 / 6:27 AM / a month ago

Airbus unveils management integration under CEO Enders

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 3 (Reuters) - Airbus unveiled on Monday a corporate restructuring intergarating its executive management team under Chief Executive Tom Enders, confirming a Reuters report last week.

The company said it would now have a single corporate headquarters in Toulouse, France, while Fabrice Bregier would be its first group-wide chief operating officer and president of its commercial aircraft division.

"Airbus will benefit from a simpler structure that enables faster decision-making, less bureaucracy, greater collaboration and increased efficiency," it said in a statement.

Reuters reported last week that the shake-up would see Airbus's globe-trotting sales team, best known for contesting leadership of the jetliner market with Boeing, report directly to Enders. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by David Goodman)

