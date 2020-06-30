Airbus needs to revise "excessive" job cuts plan - French finance ministry

PARIS, June 30 (Reuters) - European planemaker Airbus’ plans to shed 15,000 jobs are “excessive” and need to be revised, a French Finance Ministry source said on Tuesday after the announced cuts.

Airbus earlier unveiled the job cut plans, saying its future was at stake after the coronavirus pandemic hit the air travel industry particularly hard.

“The number of job cuts announced by Airbus is excessive. We expect Airbus to fully use instruments put in place by the government to reduce job cuts,” the source added, pointing out in particular a reduced work-time scheme financed by the state.

“Airbus also needs to reduce involuntary cuts as much as possible,” the source added. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)