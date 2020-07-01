Spain working with Airbus to keep jobs in wake of restructuring

MADRID, July 1 (Reuters) - The Spanish government is working with Airbus to keep jobs in the country, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday, a day after the aerospace giant announced it would cut 15,000 jobs as part of a global restructuring.

Speaking to journalists after the reopening of Spain’s border with Portugal, Sanchez highlighted the country’s role in the founding of Airbus and said he hoped to find solutions to retain some jobs. (Reporting by Nathan Allen, editing by Andrei Khalip)