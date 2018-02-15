FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2018 / 8:38 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

Airbus CEO sees further Eurofighter orders as defence budgets rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Airbus said further Eurofighter orders, both from new export customers and repeat orders by launch customers, could be on the cards soon.

“Defence expenditures are rising, old aircraft are getting retired, Germany is certainly a possibility here,” CEO Tom Enders told analysts after the group reported 2017 results.

“Exports to other countries and repeat orders by customers are a real possibility,” he added.

Reporting by Tim Hepher Writing by Victoria Bryan Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
