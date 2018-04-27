Airbus gets first European export credit since probes started

PARIS, April 27 (Reuters) - Airbus has received European export credits for the first time since public funding was suspended in 2016 at the outset of a corruption investigation, the company said on Friday.

The credit was granted under enhanced compliance procedures agreed between Airbus and the UK, French and German export credit agencies after the company’s own discovery of misleading applications for the aid triggered the Anglo-French probe.

Airbus said in a note to its quarterly financial statements that it saw export credit cover “for a limited number of transactions while the level of appetite for commercial financing remains high.”

Airbus said it continues to co-operate with outside investigators, including U.S. authorities who recently requested information on transactions that could fall under their jurisdiction. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Richard Lough)