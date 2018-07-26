FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2018 / 5:19 AM / Updated an hour ago

Airbus Q2 core profit doubles after A350 cost improvements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 26 (Reuters) - Airbus posted higher than expected second-quarter earnings and reaffirmed its 2018 targets, as A320neo deliveries accelerated following delays in engine supplies and the group scored cost improvements on its A350 jet programme.

Europe’s largest aerospace group said quarterly adjusted operating earnings doubled to 1.148 billion euros ($1.35 billion).

Revenues rose 8 percent to 14.851 billion euros, although Airbus said “challenges remain” in terms of meeting its full-year A320neo delivery target.

Analysts were on average predicting an adjusted operating profit of 1.011 billion euros on revenues of 14.551 billion in the second quarter, according to a Reuters survey.

$1 = 0.8528 euros Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer, Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

