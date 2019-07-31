Company News
July 31, 2019 / 4:41 AM / Updated an hour ago

Airbus Q2 profits rise and beat analyst forecasts

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 31 (Reuters) - Airbus on Wednesday posted stronger-than-expected core second-quarter earnings, led by the switch to efficient new single-aisle jets, and maintained its profit forecast for the year while warning of delivery challenges in the second half.

Europe’s largest aerospace group said second-quarter adjusted operating profit rose 72% to 1.98 billion euros ($2.2 billion), led by a more-than-twofold rise at the main Airbus commercial planemaking arm. Revenues rose 23% to 18.317 billion.

Analysts were on average forecasting adjusted quarterly operating income of 1.774 billion euros on revenues of 17.824 billion, according to a company-compiled consensus.

$1 = 0.8967 euros Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

