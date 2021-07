Airbus raises delivery and profit forecasts after strong first-half

PARIS, July 29 (Reuters) - Europe’s Airbus sharply raised its forecasts for full-year deliveries and earnings after reporting better-than-expected half-year results on Thursday.

The world’s largest commercial planemaker said it expected to deliver 600 aircraft in 2021, and doubled its forecast for operating income to 4 billion euros ($4.7 billion) while predicting 2 billion euros of free cash flow before mergers and acquisitions, and customer financing.

It had previously expected to match last year’s 566 jet deliveries while forecasting 2 billion euros of operating profit along with a breakeven in free cashflow.