FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
October 31, 2018 / 7:30 AM / in an hour

Airbus says tougher to meet delivery target after factory snags

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 31 (Reuters) - European planemaker Airbus maintained its key target for jet deliveries on Wednesday, but warned reaching it would be a “greater stretch” after a sequence of industrial problems.

The more cautious tone on deliveries, which drive key financial figures, came as Europe’s largest aerospace group posted higher than expected third-quarter core earnings.

The maker of jetliners, satellites and helicopters said it had made an adjusted operating profit of 1.576 billion euros ($1.8 billion) in the quarter on revenues of 15.451 billion.

Analysts were on average expecting third-quarter adjusted operating profit of 1.441 billion euros on sales of 15.316 billion, according to a Reuters poll.

Airbus’ results came a week after its U.S. rival Boeing stronger-than-expected quarterly profit and raised its 2018 sales and profit estimates.

$1 = 0.8815 euros Reporting by Laurence Frost and Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.