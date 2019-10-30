BRIEF-Airbus working to find solutions for airlines hit by tariffs

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Airbus CEO says commercial aircraft market remains solid in challenging macro-economic environment Airbus ceo says taken underlying actions to secure more efficient delivery flow in coming years Airbus ceo says working with u.s. Customers to address consequences of u.s. Tariffs Airbus ceo says working to secure higher rates of production Airbus cfo says decision to maintain ebit target while cutting deliveries reflects strong profitability on a320-neo family aircraft Airbus ceo says says hard to increase speed of a321 acf assembly line due to complexity Airbus ceo says says tariffs are to be paid by airlines, working to find solutions Airbus ceo says late in reaching a320-family production rate of 60/mth in 2020, reaffirms goal of 63/mth in 2021 Airbus ceo says tariffs are import duties to be borne by airlines, but trying to ease them on case by case basis Airbus cfo says made very good progress on a350 profitability Airbus ceo says demand shifting from simple a320 to more complex a321, leading to transformation of production system Airbus ceo says will have richer mix of more complex a321 aircraft in 2021 (Reporting by Tim Hepher)