Airlines

Planemaker Airbus maintains forecasts as core profit rises

By Reuters Staff

PARIS, April 29 (Reuters) - Airbus on Thursday posted higher first-quarter core earnings but kept forecasts unchanged as its chief executive warned of uncertainty while the coronavirus pandemic lingers.

The world’s largest commercial jetmaker said adjusted operating profit rose 147% to 694 million euros ($841.6 million) on broadly stable revenues which slipped 2% to 10.46 billion euros.

$1 = 0.8246 euros

