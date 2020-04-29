Company News
April 29, 2020 / 4:50 AM / Updated an hour ago

REFILE-Airbus Q1 core operating profit tumbles 49%

1 Min Read

(Corrects dateline to April 29 from April 28)

PARIS, April 29 (Reuters) - Planemaker Airbus posted on Wednesday a 49% slump in first-quarter adjusted operating profit to 281 million euros ($304.7 million) as revenues fell 15% to 10.631 billion amid the “gravest crisis the aerospace industry has ever known”.

Europe’s largest aerospace group also reported a negative cashflow of 8.03 billion euros including a previously published record 3.6 billion euro fine to settle bribery and corruption investigations in Britain, France and the United States. ($1 = 0.9223 euros) (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below