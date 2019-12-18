Airbus headed for strong sales year despite trade woes - sales chief

PARIS, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Airbus will end the year with all major civil aircraft programmes showing a book-to-bill ratio above 1, sales chief Christian Scherer said on Wednesday.

In a year marked by trade tensions and U.S. tariffs, Airbus turned in a “very satisfactory” sales performance for 2019, Scherer said, adding that the aircraft tariffs nonetheless pose a “very serious problem for our clients”.

The eventual development of a larger version of the A220 was “not a question of if, but when”, Scherer said, adding that it is not being considered at this stage.